Material from Victor Servranckx' studio is on show as well as part of his impressive library that is now part of the MSK collection.

The exhibition includes a wealth of works from the MSK collection linked to the artist's studio. There are self-portraits of artists set in studios, scenes showing models in studios, portraits of artists in their studio as well as still lives showing artists’ materials. Several works show how artists shared studios and also shed light on how art academies used the studio.