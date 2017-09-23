They have been working on it for years, and the Plant Palace finally reopens on Sunday! It is not a real palace but an exceptional conservatory complex in the Botanical Garden in Meise (Flemish Brabant), where you will find among other giant arum and water lilies. From tomorrow on, celebrations will take place with music, guided tours and even an African food truck for 9 Sundays. There is not only the Plant Palace in Meise: the Botanical Garden is one of the largest in the world.