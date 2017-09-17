A Belgian cavalry officer with the 1st Guides Regiment. Baron Jean Michel P.M.G. de Selys Longchamps escaped with the British Expeditionary Force from Dunkirk returning to France before it finally fell.

Trying to join the allies again he was interned by the Vichy authorities but escaped to Britain and was accepted for flight training with the RAF. He was posted to No. 609 Squadron RAF and flew Hawker Typhoons.

He is best remembered for his airstrike on the Gestapo headquarters located on the Louizalaan in uptown Brussels. This led to his demotion to Pilot officers for acting without orders.

Nevertheless, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his action. He was killed 16 August 1943 when his aircraft crashed on landing at RAF Manston in Kent after a sortie over Ostend (West Flanders).

He is buried in Minster-in-Thanet (Kent). A commemoration of his life was held on 16 August 2013 in conjunction with the Royal British Legion.

