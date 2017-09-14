MSK director Catherine de Zegher: « Because of the scarcity of materials Geta Brătescu has had to be very inventive. She enjoys making art from nothing and recycling plays an important part in her work. She simply works with everything she has at hand: paper and textiles. Many of the works involve layers of textiles and some of the textiles are scraps that belonged to her own family.»

Indeed one of the works on show in Ghent is even made using half smoked cigarette papers.

The Ghent exhibition includes a film projection all about Brătescu's artist's studio. Catherine de Zegher: « It was in the Seventies that Brătescu laid claim to the artist's studio. Until then the studio was mainly a man's domain. Women artists usually didn't have studios of their own and worked in their homes. In the beginning Brătescu worked on a table in her kitchen – the living room was safe from the regime's glare and it is also here that Brătescu gathered other artists around her. Later she went on to claim a studio of her own and unwittingly this is a process mirrored by female artists across the globe. Because Brătescu was living behind the Iron Curtain and communication about art was limited she was unaware of this, but still participated in what was an international trend.»