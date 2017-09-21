The conceptual artist Gordon Matta-Clark focused his attention on an old building ripe for demolition a stone's throw away from the Steen Castle. Parts of the interior were cut away transforming the building into a work of art. Unfortunately, it didn't prove possible to preserve it for posterity, but a work based on photographs of the building's interior, « Office Baroque », is one of the twenty-five highlights of the M UHKA collection now permanently on show.

The ICC was established in a former royal palace on the Meir in Antwerp in 1981. Within no time its director Flor Bex collected an impressive corpus of American and British art. Bert De Vlegelaer takes up the story: « In those days the icons of the Eighties were still quite affordable. Today they are priceless. The ICC soon developed into a particularly dynamic institution. There were performances and readings and always something going on. Soon the building became too small for the growing collection. »