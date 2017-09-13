Design was one of the tools that the young Belgian state used to legitimise itself when it became independent in the 19th century. The country's leaders were eager for it to develop its own design culture and in modernism traditional forms like Gothic and Flemish Renaissance were combined with avant-garde features.

Exhibition co-curator and design historian Katarina Serulus: « International exhibitions played a large role in putting countries like Belgium on the map. Disappointing results at such events led to a realisation that Belgium had to do more. One of the results was the creation of the Royal Art and History Museum in Brussels. »

« Victor Horta is a leading figure at this time. He was responsible for the Belgian entry at the first world exhibition of the decorative arts in Turin (Italy) in 1902. A desk and chair in yellow sycamore wood is one of the highlights of the exhibition at the ADAM. »