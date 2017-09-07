Co-curator Tamara Berghmans: “The exhibition builds on the Suzy Embo archive that FoMu acquired in 1996. It contains 50,000 items, prints, contact sheets, slides, letters and other documents.”

“By coincidence Suzy Embo meets Belgian Cobra legend Pierre Alechinsky at an exhibition. By the Sixties the heyday of Cobra is past and Alechinsky has established himself in an artists' commune at an old village school in La Bosse, some 80 km north west of Paris. Alechinsky asks Suzy to come and make photographs of the sculptures of his friend Reinhoud d'Haese. Reinhoud comes to collect her in his tiny Citroën car and this is the start of a whirlwind romance. They fall in love and marry.”

“Suzy lives in the artists' commune in La Bosse and is a privileged witness. She is never without her camera and is able to record the entire creation process of many works of art as well as make intimate un-staged portraits of the many artists.”

Embo now concentrates on un-posed portraits of artists and her series.

Tamara Berghmans: “Suzy's photos play with black and white. She uses little light and develops them herself. Her most famous series shows “jam sessions” with Alechinsky when she records the various stages that go into creating one of his masterpieces.”

The exhibition is fortunate to include one of these series together with the final product, Les yeux ouverts on loan from the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem (The Netherlands).