Arnaud Bozzini: « This is the ADAM's first graphic design exhibition and the first time we team up with the Moscow Design Museum. The co-operation is a success. We were able to stage The Paper Revolution, a major exhibition on Soviet Constructivism and draw on the collection of the Moscow Design Museum and its private partners. »

The Paper Revolution shows over 100 posters, magazines, books, covers, cards and leaflets illustrating Soviet Constructivism of the Twenties and Thirties.

Arnaud Bozzini: « Constructivism was a totally new form of art developed by the artist to promote the Soviet Revolution. It was a break with the past, with the existing Russian artistic tradition. It was a modernist, avant-garde movement created at the beginning of the last century. »