Due it its small size (13.4 cm by 9.5cm) there was little interest for the work during the viewing days that preceded the auction. The Royal Library’s buyer acted on his belief that it was a very rare early work by the Ostend (artist).

Once the work had been restored it became apparent that it was an early work from Ensor that had been etched with a dry needle into a copper plate before being printed onto a post card.

The card show the artist dress as an experienced beach comber dressed in a thick coat and a hat to protect him from the cold North Sea wind. He is carrying a fisherman’s basket in his left hand.