Magritte was born in Lessines (Hainaut province) in 1898 and graduated at the Royal Academy for Fine Arts in Brussels. He first worked as a graphic designer at a wallpaper manufacturer. Magritte was first into cubism, but soon adopted surrealism.

Perhaps his best known work is called "La Trahison des Images" (the Betrayal of Images) which shows a pipe with the absurd message "Ceci n'est pas une pipe" (This is not a pipe, see image below with Queen Mathilde admiring the work).