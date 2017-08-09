The series was broadcast on the VRT’s second television network Canvas in the spring of this year and was written by Joost Vandecasteele and directed by Pieter Van Hees.

The eleventh Fantastic Fest is being held between 21 and 28 September in Austin, in the American state of Texas. It is the biggest and most influential genre film festival in North America and is among Variety magazine’s “10 Festivals We Love” that also includes the Cannes and Toronto film festivals.

‘Generatie B’ is the first ever Flemish series to be selected for the festival. The production company De Mensen that made ‘Generatie B’ told VRT News that Evrim Ersoy who is in charge of the festival’s programme said of the series that it was the funniest thing he had seen in a long time.