Most popular were a concert by the Flemish singer Eva De Roovere in the Letterenhuis, a short performance by the veteran singing duo Nicole and Hugo to highlight their own exhibition in the Fashion Museum (ModeMuseum) and "cello fortress", a kind of battle between a cellist and gamers in the Hendrik Conscience Heritage Library.

This edition had 1,000 visitors more than last year, but also boasted two extra locations. A combined ticket cost 12 euros and included the use of a shuttle bus between the different locations. Enthusiasts who had to skip something due to a lack of time, can still use their bracelet to enter one of the participating locations for free until the end of August.