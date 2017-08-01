Producer Jia Yiqun was an exchange student in the city of Antwerp for two years between 2002 and 2004, as part of an accord between Antwerp and Shaanxi Province. Both entities have excellent ties.

Some 70 Chinese crew are involved; the shooting should take 9 days and includes locations such as the Port House and the renowned De Coninck brewery.

"Mr Right", about a dentist who gives love advice to other men, had some 380 million viewers in China. Burgomaster Bart De Wever says the shooting in Antwerp will be invaluable publicity for his city. "You should not underestimate the impact of such a series."

Jia Yiqun says the city's typical products such as chocolate, beer and diamonds symbolise the bitter-sweet taste of love.