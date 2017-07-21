• The checks at the entrance to the festival will be identical to last year.

• There are metal detectors. Festival-goers will be asked to empty their pockets into plastic bags and may be frisked.



• Rucksacks and bags will be allowed in but they will be subject to stringent checks.



• Liquids are only allowed in in bottles of less than 100 ml. You are not allowed to bring your own drink.

• The Dreamville camp site does allow a limited supply of food and drink to be brought in (6x 0.5 liter alcoholic drink and 6x 0.5 liter soft drinks.

• Sharp implements such as umbrellas, camera stands, parasol, penknives and bright laser pens are also banned.

• Selfie sticks are allowed but can only be extended to one metre.

• The festival opened its doors at 12 noon.

• The Festival camp site Dreamville opened on Thursday and will remain open until 12 noon on Monday.

The police will be communicating on social media Twitteraccount: @BelPoliceEvent. Facebook (Belgian Federal Police) and Instagram.

• The organisers call on festival-goers, local residents and those passing through to keep their eyes open for anything suspicious.