Chris Martin says "Formidable", Stromae's monster hit from 2013, is one of his favourite songs. In order to please the Belgian crowd, he staged a solo version of the hit in the King Boudewijn Stadium.

Chris Martin probably didn't know himself, but Paul Van Haver - Stromae - was actually attending the concert and was enjoying the performance with his wife Coralie. One concert goer had spotted Stromae and managed to film the happy moment with a smartphone, see below.