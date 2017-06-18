The EU is working on directives to reduce acrylamide in food. One of the suggestions is to blanch potatoes before using them further in the preparation of dishes. However, this would go against the Flemish way of making fries.

"We have a different tradition (no blanching and frying the chips twice, red.). It would be a shame if the EU would forbid it", writes Weyts, adding that he nevertheless supports the battle against excess acrylamide in food.