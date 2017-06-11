Antwerp artist Panamarenko occupies a peculiar place in the contemporary arts scene. His first works used everyday objects to produce ambiguous feelings of recognition and alienation. Since 1966 he's been involved in the design of Utopian aircraft that are the result of his imagination and move between dream and reality.

Brusseler Marcel Broodthaers uses assemblages, texts, photo material and films. His works are hard to put in one category and are reminiscent of Dada, surrealism, Pop Art, Nouveau Réalisme and Conceptual Art.