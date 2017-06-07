The Ostend oysters are grown in the Spuikom, just off the coastline. It's the only place in Flanders which has been approved for oyster-growing. The Puystjens family has been in the business for 21 years.

It takes 3 to 4 years for an oyster to grow before it can be harvested. Some 20 tons are being grown each year. Jacky Puystjens says the oysters "are a source of pride to Ostend."

The Ostendaise is a hollow oyster, smaller and more expensive than its neigbours from Zealand or Normandy, but it has the taste of the Belgian coast. "Some compare it to the Normandy oysters, which are more salty. The Ostendaise has a softer taste", explains Jacky.