Enter the room that celebrates the Cobra greats and like-minded Belgians like Maurice Wyckaert (above) and Engelbert Van Anderlecht and the works are immediately upstaged by a score of mattresses, bags and belongings. Items of everyday life clutter the museum floor, towels, toothbrushes, mementoes and the odd shoe. It seems the museum is doing its part in the refugee crisis that has arrived on our shores and is providing emergency accommodation for migrants and refugees.

Why were we not told about this? Bizarrely, S.M.A.K. didn't launch this exhibition with one of those lavish news conferences where the finger food is piled high and alcoholic beverages flow freely for the entertainment of the part-time journalists who ply this trade. There wasn't even a press release. We have been had!!!