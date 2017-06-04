There were just 12 finalists, of which the winner was announced around midnight by jury president Arie Van Lysebeth (picture and video below).

Julien-Laferrière happened to be performing on the final night. He won the International Grand Prix Queen Elisabeth beating Yuya Okamoto of Japan. Santiago Cañón-Valencia came third, before Frenchman Aurélien Pascal. Ivan Karizna (Belarus) was fifth, while Brannon Cho of the U.S. grabbed the sixth prize.

Karizna was chosen by the viewers and clinched the public prize given by the cultural platforms of the VRT's Canvas and Klara. (photo below: the 12 finalists; Karizna is second from left in front row)