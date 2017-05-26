While the first day was a quiet one, the schedule was a more busy one yesterday. Melania visited the Fabiola Children's Hospital, the Magritte Museum and the Royal Castle in Laken, where she and the group of spouses were given a guided tour in the Royal Greenhouses (picture below). Melania also received a short introduction about Child Focus, the centre for missing and expoited children.

The spouses had dinner at Laken Castle last night to finish the day. There was just one man among the bunch of women: Gauthier Destenay, the man of the Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel.

Destenay is a Belgian architect and seldom skips social events. He and Bettel were recently spotted on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, while in March both were received by Pope Francis.