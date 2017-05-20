The UNESCO recognition of Belgian beer culture as “Intangible cultural heritage” dates from 30 November 2016. It was Belgium’s German Language Community that had requested that our beer culture be given recognition.

This was a way of speeding up the process as both the Flemish and Francophone language communities had already put in requests for other aspects of our Intangible cultural heritage to be given UNESCO recognition.

The Flemish Culture Minister Sven Gatz (liberal) the Francophone Language Community’s Culture Minister Alda Greoli (Christian democrat) and the German Language Community’s Culture Minister Isabelle Weykmans (liberal) were all keen to stress that the recognition was the result of cooperation between all three language communities.

Mr Gatz is a former Chairman of the Belgian Brewers Federation. In an interview with the press agency Belga, the Flemish Culture Minister explained how the request was drafted.

"The only problem was finding the right words. To us our beer culture is self-evident, but how can you explain it to a South Korean or a Namibian? That was the challenge and I am really glad that we succeeded.