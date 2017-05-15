This peaked at 1.6 million viewers around the time of Blanche’s performance at 10:53 pm. Portugal won the contest, Belgium came in a very respectable fourth.

The semi-finals too pulled in the viewers. An average of 604,934 viewers watched the second semi-final on Eén on Thursday evening. Tuesday evening’s first semi-final (in which Blanche performed) was watched by an average of 817,865 viewers.

Then too there was a peak of 955,162 viewers at around 11pm when it was announced that Blanche had made it through to the final.

