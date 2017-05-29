Exhibition curator Ilse Roosens: “Masereel grew up in Ghent, an industrial city with a strong socialist following. Here he joined in the social protests of the textile workers and heard the speeches of the socialist leader Edward Anseele. Masereel had Communist sympathies and was on the side of ordinary, working class people. His favoured medium, the woodcut, also requires considerable physical effort. Many of his works picture labourers or sailors who are not usually featured prominently in art. During the Great War he fled to Switzerland where he struck up a friendship with the members of Romain Rolland's international pacifist circle.”

Rolland was a French dramatist and art historian at the centre of a gathering of philosophers and art theorists who had sought their refuge in Switzerland during the First World War. Their message was a positive and pacifist one at a time when Europe was plagued by the horrors of war.

Ilse Roosens: “Masereel's social commitment is clear from his work. Most famous as a producer of woodcuts he is fascinated by the city. His woodcut series La Ville reveals the dynamics of the urban environment. He contrasts the plight of rich and poor, is highly critical, but at the same time La Ville is also an ode to the city.”

“Masereel enjoys telling a good story and it is pictures rather than words that convey his message. His favourite medium was the woodcut, an art form that has its roots in the Middle Ages. Woodcuts allow his art and message to be widely disseminated. They can easily be reproduced and reach an awful lot of people. This contrasts with the painting of which there is often only one that often ends up in a private collection.”