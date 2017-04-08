The illustration measures 21x15 centimetres and is one of four coloured hard-surface drawings going with a black-and-white album from 1937.

It shows Tintin holding a revolver in his hand and standing on the outside step of a taxi in the streets of Chicago. "The drawing shows Hergé's feeling for perspective and his talent to represent speed", the auction house comments.

The sum of 753,000 euros comes close to the record amount of 770,600 euros, which was paid for a different Tintin plaque in 2015.