The museum houses the Plasticarium Collection, a collection of plastic design objects collected by Philippe Decelle over many years. The Plasticarium Collection includes many everyday products popular in the Sixties and Seventies, but also a number of design highlights from this period. All have in common that they are made from plastic.

The ADAM also hosts a series of temporary exhibitions. 'The Bauhaus#itsalldesign' on until 11 June 2017 is currently attracting a lot of interest.