'The Bauhaus#itsalldesign' is an exhibition created by the Vitra Design Museum that has earlier been seen in Weimar, Bonn and Tel Aviv. It provides a complete overview of design during the Bauhaus period, roughly from 1919 till 1932. It shows rare pieces and in some cases items that have never been exhibited before, all from the fields of design, architecture, art, film and photography. Bauhaus artists and designers featured in the exhibition include Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Marcel Breuer, Marianne Brandt and Lyonel Feininger in a bid to present the present day relevance of a legendary cultural institution.

ADAM's Inge Van Eycken: “This is also an exhibition that puts critical questions and using many original pieces shows who underwent the influence of the Bauhaus. We present wallpaper, children's toys, how the Bauhaus designed products for everybody, but the exhibition also includes several very rare and valuable items. Some pieces are truly magnificent, but like some of the reading lamps in the exhibition not always very handy to use.”