Philippe Decelle's pieces in the ADAM give expression to a new era, relaxed, light-hearted and less constrained.

Inge Van Eycken: “We have some 500 pieces on show in the ADAM. Most are from Decelle's collection, but as he stopped collecting in 2000, we've augmented the collection with a number of more recent items. In all the collection consists of some 2,000 items and from time to time items are switched around and taken from our storeroom to be displayed.”

“The collection was Decelle's lifework. Many items have been on show abroad, in top museums like the London Tate. Several museums were interested in buying some of the individual objects that Decelle had collected in a special house that was only used to store objects, but the collector preferred to keep his collection in one piece and wanted to keep the collection in Belgium.”

“The not-for-profit organisation Atomium reached a deal with Decelle allowing the collection to go on show in Brussels. It's a unique collection, unrivalled in the world.”