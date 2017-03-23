With Zoete everything starts from the drawing. Pencil drawings feature prominently in the exhibition, but in his art they are only a starting point for models, sculptures, architectural constructions, photos and films.

The exhibition in Ghent is a halfway house between an artist's studio and a museum exhibition.

S.M.A.K. senior curator Martin Germann (photo top): “Zoete is building on a very Belgian tradition, the tradition of James Ensor and others, with a love for the grotesque. There is an international dimension too: he fuses several traditions including Russian constructivism from the beginning of the 20th century and other forms of modernism to come up with his own very idiosyncratic language.”