Though she died relatively young, in 1993 at the age of 53, Anna Oppermann's reputation has grown in recent years and her works are being snapped up by some of the most prestigious art centres. Oppermann is a pioneering artist, who brought together ideas from process art, conceptual art and arte povera as well as performance art of the Sixties and Seventies.

In the current show S.M.A.K. presents three very different kaleidoscopic installations or “ensembles” in which an original idea is repeatedly mirrored and developed. It is the first time that these three late ensembles by Oppermann can be seen together.

S.M.A.K. senior curator Martin Germann (photo top): “The works are very relevant to today's world that is so full of conflict and where it is so hard to adopt one single position.”

“Oppermann was exploring some basic questions about art, e.g. when do you stop the creative process, when is a work of art complete? Oppermann's answer was clear: 'Never'. Still she had to stop sometime and we are happy to present three of her works in Ghent.”

The exhibition presents three works from the late Eighties: 'Masse und Macht' (1988-1992) (below), 'Paradoxical Intentions' (1988-1992) and 'Myth and Enlightenment' (1985-1992).