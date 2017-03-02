Co-curator Johan De Smedt (photo top) explains why the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts decided to bring Goya and Lashai together under one exhibition: “Both artists were highly critical of their contemporary society. Goya became King Carlos's court painter. He was a key establishment figure, keenly sought after by all the influential people in society who wanted their portrait painted, but at the same time he excelled in social criticism. He was at his most productive at the end of the 18th century when the ideas of the Enlightenment were gaining some ground in Spain that was still ruled by a highly autocratic monarch. Goya mixed in progressive, literary circles, produced the 'Caprichos', a series of highly critical engravings. Later he created the 'Disasters' that illustrated all the ills inflicted on the people of Spain as a result of the Peninsular War.”

“Farideh Lashai is an Iranian artist. She too sought ways of including social criticism in her work. She witnessed the brief period of democracy under Mohammad Mosaddegh, but also the repressive regimes of the Shah and the ayatollahs. She spent much of her life travelling in Europe and was also a productive translator of the European greats: Bertold Brecht, Natalia Ginzburg, Heinrich Heine and William Shakespeare that she all translated into Farsi, the language of Iran. Lashai was also inspired by Goya's work and shows that modern artists like to connect with earlier artistic traditions.”