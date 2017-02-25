The Selleslags Archive encompassing a half a century of national and international history was donated to the Antwerp photography museum FOMU in 2015. In recent months researchers at the FOMU have been busy processing the hundreds of boxes with photos, negatives and contact sheets. Some of the highlights are currently on show at the exhibition at FOMU, Waalse kaai 47 in Antwerp until 22 June.
Rik Selleslags, Meneer Daflon, ca.1952
Oktober '43, Marollen, Brussel, 1043, Rik Selleslags
Herman Selleslags, The Beatles, Hyde Park, London, contact sheet, 1968