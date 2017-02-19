The renowned orchestra that has musician from 14 different European countries will leave Oxfordshire for Antwerp in the very near future. The EUBO will give its last UK concert in its current form at St John’s Smith Square, London, on 19 May.

The orchestra’s General manager Emma Wilkinson told ‘The Guardian’ that while no one knows what the future may look like, the orchestra decided that moving to Antwerp now would be wise. Ms Wilkinson added that she fears that the loss of free movement would make life for musicians very difficult: “I do worry that European orchestras will not be inviting talented British musicians to work with them. It will just be too bureaucratically difficult.”

When asked if future UK concerts by the orchestra might be threatened once it was based in Antwerp, Ms Wilkinson replied: “That’s the problem with the uncertainty around this whole issue. We just don’t know.”