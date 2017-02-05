The last edition of the artists’ magazine Gagarin is being published shortly. Since the year 2000 33 editions have appeared but at the very start Wilfried Huet, the artist behind the publication, decided it would have a limited number of editions. To mark the end of the road for Gagarin two exhibitions are being staged: one in The Hague in the Netherlands that runs until 27 February and a second in the Ghent contemporary art museum, the S.M.A.K. That exhibition has just opened.

“The exhibition in The Hague is called “See How the Land Lays”. Here the astronaut Gagarin after whom the publication is named returns home from space; he passes through the cloud cover and is amazed by what he sees below. What to make of it?”

“In Ghent you have the opposite approach. The exhibition is entitled ‘The String Traveller’ and Gagarin's gaze is towards space. He discovers the heavens.”