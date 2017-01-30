Co-curator Tanja Boon: “Born in the state of Connecticut the American Welling studied the arts of painting and dance, but didn't follow any conventional training as a photographer. He did work with John Baldessari.”

The exhibition opens with a video: “The Sun Pavilion”. It shows Welling's love of experimentation. We see Philip Johnson's Glass House. Welling films the various buildings on this famous site, filming the architecture and using glass as a photographic lens. The result is a reflection on photography.

Tanja Boon: “Welling uses colour filters, experiments with plastic filters and explores the question 'How come we see what we see?'”

As a young artist Welling made use of the materials in his surroundings to produce his art. Early works employ aluminum foil to represent landscapes, but the result is an illegible image. Welling is exploring the question 'How transparent is photography?'.

In Ghent you can also see a sculpture made of rusty clothes hangers, an example of how the young Welling made use of readily available, cheap materials to construct his art.