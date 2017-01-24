What was a niche market is now gradually becoming more mainstream.

The sales figures come from the Belgian Entertainment Association and appear in an article in Monday’s edition of the daily ‘De Standaard’. A total of 267,453 vinyl albums were sold.



Despite the comeback in recent year vinyl still only accounts for 5% of total music sales. Interestingly, not only old records are popular among lovers of vinyl. Six of last year’s top 10 best-selling vinyl albums were new-releases.