While it was hoped the monument would recover in summer, this took longer than expected. July and August still had 30 percent fewer visitors compared to 2015.

The Atomium seems to be recovering now. Last December was an excellent month with over 43,000 visitors in the 9 spheres. This is over 30 percent up on the year.

Last December was the fourth best month since the Atomium was reopened in 2006. This is partly thanks to a special exhibition about the former Belgian airline Sabena, called "Sabena. Travelling in style".

The financial impact could be handled due to the previous good years.