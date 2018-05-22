According to the survey Brussels also scores way down the list when it comes to transport management.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the Brussels Minister responsible for transport Pascal Smet blamed commuters from other regions for the large number of cars on Brussels roads. Mr Smet added that they could perfectly well come to Brussels by train.

He also said that “administrative inertia” also played a part with responsibility for some aspects of transport policy being split between the municipalities and the region.

Mr Smet also called on the Federal Government to make the investment he believes to be necessary in the railways. "We have set aside 5.2 billion euro to invest in public transport over the next 10 years. 2 new tram lines will open. However, the Federal Government must also invest in it public transport”.