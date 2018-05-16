The report that contained numerous factual inaccuracies and was highly sensationalist in its nature was also broadcast together with a live interview with Ms Hopkins on the right-leaning American news channel Fox News.

Now the reality TV personality turned reporter has gone a step further. Using images of Tuesday evening’s serious fire that gutted a warehouse in Koekelberg, a municipality that neighbours Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Mr Hopkins tried to link the fire to jihadism and the start of Ramadan. However, the cause of the fire is still the subject of an investigation and Ramadan doesn’t start until tomorrow.

Ms Hopkins’ tweet has since been retweeted more than 3,000 times and has received more than 500 replies.