During her visit to Molenbeek, a place she claimed no other reporters dared to go to “as there are so many Moslims and everyone wears burqas”, Katie Hopkins interviewed the Mayor of Molenbeek François Schepmans (Francophone Liberal) in English (see video above).

The British reporter interviewed the Mayor, who is not known for her linguistic prowess in languages other than her native French, in English.

Katie Hopkins brought up the issue of a list of people within Molenbeek that were suspected to have links to jihadist. The list was given to the Mayor a month before the Paris attacks. Ms Schepmans replied by saying that she does not have the power to order arrest. “I am not a sheriff”, Ms Schepmans said.

However, the Mayor’s explanation fell on deaf ears and the reality TV star turned reporter concluded that Ms Schepmans had ducked her responsibility. Katie Hoppkins then proceeded to cry on camera.

