Of the 2 people tried for their part in rioting that followed an anti-slavery demonstration on 25 November 2017, 1 was given a 1-year suspended prison sentence, the other was given 300 hours community service.

8 of the 10 people sentenced were involved in the rioting on 11 November. Of those sentence to 220 hours community service, one had looted a shot, another had set fire to a van, a third had trashed a furniture store, while two other had wrecked street furniture and thrown stones at police.

The man sentenced to a 1 year suspended sentence for his part in the rioting on 25 November had thrown a road sign at police and (amongst other thing) thrown objects at a Federal Police Service lorry. The man that was given 300 hours community service has wrecked a police car and attacked 3 passers-by.