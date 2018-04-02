The little girl fell from the flat in the Vooruitgangsstraat in Schaarbeek, not far from Brussels North Railway Station. The girl died in the ambulance on her way to hospital.

The Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s fall. Forensic experts have been despatched to the scene and a coroner will examine the dead child’s body.

Initial indications would suggest that the little girl’s death was a tragic accident. In January of last year a little boy died when he fell from the 14th floor of the same block.

