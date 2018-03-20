The Austrian capital Vienna tops the list for the 9th year running.

Each year Mercer’s "Quality of living ranking" looks at 231 cities to which companies might want to send employees to live and work as expats.

The information from the survey is use to for example decide the level of any extra payments that might be given to employees to compensate them for having to live abroad.



Last year Brussels lost ground due to the terror attacks on 22 March 2016. This year our capital city is rank 27th, the same as last year. Vienna tops the list for the 9th year running.

Zürich is in second place, ahead of Auckland in New Zealand and Munich in Germany. At the bottom of the list are the Yemeni capital Sana’a, Bangui (Central African Republic and Baghdad in Iraq.