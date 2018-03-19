In 1966 the then French President Charles De Gaulle announced that his country was withdrawing from the military command structure of NATO. At the time NATO was based at the Porte Dauphine in Paris.

With France’s decision to withdraw from the military command structure in mind, NATO leaders decided that it was time to move the organisation’s headquarters outside France. Brussels was found to be a suitably central location.

In 1967 NATO’s new HQ was built in just 6 months on land that belonged to the Belgian military in Haren, on the north-eastern edge of Brussels. The entire contents of NATO’s former Paris Headquarters was moved to Brussels in just three weeks and the new Brussels HQ was officially opened on 16 October 1967.

The building in Haren was only supposed to provide a temporary solution and a new permanent home for NATO was planned on the Heizel Plateau in the northwest of the city. However, these plans never came to fruition and NATO has remained in what was only supposed to be its temporary home for almost 51 years.