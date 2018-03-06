The "Blijf van mijn lijf" (keep your hands off me) App has been developed by the Brussels-Capital Region Authority in conjunction with the anti-discrimination movement “Touche pas à ma pote”.
Anyone that is harassed on the street can report it via the App. The App gives your location and a number of so-called “Street Angels” are informed. They can go to the place where the harassment has happened to help the victim.
Also for the battle against homophobia
The App can also be used as a tool in the fight against homophobic and transphobic behaviour.
The Brussels Secretary of State responsible for equal opportunities Bianca Debaets (Flemish Christian democrat) told VRT Radio 2 that "We know that the issue is widespread, but were don’t precisely know in which areas of city it occurs and when. The information from the app can be used to help the police decided where to go out on patrol”.
The App also that men will register to become street angels. In Paris where a similar App already exists 30% of the Street Angels are men.