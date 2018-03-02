From now until Sunday evening no fewer than 130 chocolatiers, pastry chefs and cacao experts will be showing of their hand-crafted creations.

The central theme of this year’s fair is the bringing together of two great Belgian culinary traditions: chocolate and beer. A central attraction at the fair is Barry Callebaut’s new pink chocolate.

The new pink praline has been given the name Ruby after the cacao bean from which it is made. It has been developed without the aid of artificial flavouring or colourants.

At 5pm each day there is a catwalk show featuring dresses made out of chocolate.



