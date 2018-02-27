Etterbeek was the first to introduce the measure, and it was followed by Brussels, Charleroi and now also Verviers. Mayor Muriel Targnion said late yesterday that several homeless in her city refused to go to the night shelter.

"This is why I ordered police to stage extra patrols during the next 3 nights, as we expect temperatures to drop to -12° Celsius (30 Fahrenheit, last night, red.) This will be -8°C on Tuesday night and -5°C on Wednesday night. People wanting to sleep outside, should be apprehended by police." Earlier, Etterbeek announced that 10 homeless had been in this case.