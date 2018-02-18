The news has since been confirmed by the Schaarbeek Alderman Michel De Herde.

However, Mr De Herde has told the daily ‘De Standaard’ that Schaarbeek is not alone and that a number of other municipal authorities in the Brussels-Capital Region have been ordered to do the same by the Brussels Labour Court. These include, Jette, Watermaal-Bosvoorde and Etterbeek.

“The municipalities believed in good faith that they could scrap end of year bonuses and replace them with perks that aren’t liable for employers’ social security contributions, such as luncheon vouchers. This mainly happed at the beginning of the 2000’s. However the State Social Security Service took legal action against the municipal and provincial authorities that did this”.

