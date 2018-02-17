However, the Christian trade union ACV won’t be joining the action that it describes as “being motived by self-interest”.

ACV says that while it recognises that the “dysfunctions” in the field support department need to be resolved, the other two unions are focusing on just one aspect and aren’t making efforts to solve all the issues that beset the service.

In a statement released on Friday evening ACV wrote that "Next Monday’s strike is in reality a form of manipulation aimed getting rid of the Head of Field Support and maintaining certain privileges enjoyed by certain union reps. It is irresponsible to take strike action in the individual interests of a few and against the common collective interest”.

