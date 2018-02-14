Louise Marie Amélie was born on 18 February 1858 at Laken Castle (Brussels). Her parents were disappointed that she was a girl and couldn’t become an heir to the throne. Her childhood was one deprived of love and affection.

Various sources state that she had a harsh upbringing and corporal punishment was used to discipline her. Her father King Leopold II especially had little interest in the young Princess Louise, especially after the birth of Prince Leopold in 1859.

Princess Louise’s sister Princess Stefanie was born 5 years later in 1864. The sudden death of Prince Leopold once again left Leopold II without an heir. The birth of a third daughter, Princess Clementine in 1872 did nothing to resolve the issue and Leopold II turned his back on his family more and more.

He saw his daughters as little more than useful pawns in the game of international power broking.

At the age of not quite 17, Louise was the first of the daughters to marry on 4 February 1875. Her new husband, Philipp of Sachs-Coburg was almost 31. The newly-weds were closely related. His mother Clémentine and her grandmother on her mother’s side Queen Louise-Marie were sisters.

Moreover, both their grandfathers on their fathers' sides were brothers. Despite all this and the big age gap, the fact that the groom had plenty of cash meant that no objections were raised.